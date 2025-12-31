Lt Gen Pratik Sharma Evaluates Ladakh's Military Readiness
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited forward areas in Ladakh to assess troops' operational preparedness. He praised the soldiers for their professionalism and dedication to national security. The army's northern command highlighted his appreciation on social media while extending New Year's greetings.
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army's northern commander, conducted a review of operational preparedness in forward areas of the Union Territory of Ladakh. His visit included the Tagyarmale sector, where he received briefings on the security situation from field commanders, according to officials.
The seasoned army officer lauded the troops for their professionalism, steadfast resolve, and unwavering dedication to national security. In a post on the platform X, the northern command expressed Sharma's pride and urged troops to maintain their exemplary standards.
Beyond military matters, Lt Gen Sharma conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a prosperous New Year 2026 to all ranks, reinforcing the army's commitment to the well-being of its personnel.
