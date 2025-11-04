Reese Witherspoon's Take: The Impact of Rom-Com Decline on Modern Dating

Actor Reese Witherspoon recently expressed her views on the challenges of modern dating during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. The actress, known for her role in Legally Blonde, emphasized the downturn in romantic comedies as a key factor influencing contemporary dating dynamics, according to People.

During the podcast episode, Shepard shared a friend's experiences, highlighting that men rarely approach women in social settings like bars and restaurants. He criticized the current state of dating, declaring that "the system is really f------ broken." Witherspoon echoed his sentiments and proposed her own theory about the dating scene's struggles.

Witherspoon argued that the past decade's decline in rom-com productions—whether movies or TV shows—has reshaped how younger generations view dating. She noted the influence of shows like The Goldbergs and Young Sheldon on her son and other young viewers, suggesting these narratives help shape understanding of relationships. Co-host Monica Padman shared her struggles, prompting Witherspoon to challenge her to take active steps in improving her dating life.