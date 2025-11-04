Punjab Shines: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy Celebrated with Light and Sound

Celebrating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Punjab government has rolled out a series of light and sound exhibitions across four districts. The initiative, adopting cutting-edge laser lights and 3D projection technology, aims to pay tribute to the revered figure known for his sacrifice in defense of religious freedom.

These spectacular shows have gathered devotees and featured appearances by key government figures, including cabinet ministers and MLAs. Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh noted the importance of such events in keeping the spirit and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur alive among the people, especially the youth.

This series will extend to all 23 districts of Punjab, culminating on November 20. The events not only honor the guru's martyrdom but also aim to strengthen the cultural and historical ties of the state, enhancing its commitment to preserving heritage.

