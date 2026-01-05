Central Park Hosts Glamorous New Year’s Eve Celebration in Gurugram
Central Park, renowned Gurugram-based real estate developer, hosted a grand New Year's Eve celebration at Central Park Resorts, Sohna Road. The event featured live entertainment, a culinary showcase with over 200 dishes, and performances by prominent artists, providing a memorable and secure experience for 2,500 attendees.
- Country:
- India
GURUGRAM: Central Park, a leading name in the real estate industry under the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, organized a grand New Year's Eve celebration for its residents at Central Park Resorts, located on Sohna Road. The event, commencing at 8 PM, offered live entertainment, a variety of culinary delights, and family-friendly experiences in a secure and vibrant setting.
The celebration, aptly themed 'Glitz and Glam', aimed to provide a high-energy yet sophisticated experience. Residents enjoyed a fusion of music, gastronomy, and festive engagement. The evening's festivities kicked off with a DJ troupe, followed by a traditional dhol performance. A highlight was a live act by Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal. Renowned Punjabi pop artist Parmish Verma delivered a special performance starting at 11:30 PM to ring in the New Year.
Central Park showcased its excellence in hospitality through a gourmet spread featuring over 200 dishes across Indian and global cuisines. The dining experience included Chinese, Thai, Mediterranean, and a variety of Indian regional specialties. The evening also featured themed photo-op corners and dedicated zones for senior citizens. Approximately 2,500 residents and guests attended the event, reveling in a night of luxury and gourmet finesse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Joins Grand Pongal Celebrations in Tamil Nadu
Universal Music India's Game-Changing Stake in Excel Entertainment
BMW Golf Cup 2026 Tees Off Across India: A Celebration of Sporting Spirit
Amit Shah Graces Grand Pongal Festival Celebration
Universal Music India Acquires Stake in Excel Entertainment - A Strategic Bollywood Move