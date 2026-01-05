Left Menu

Central Park Hosts Glamorous New Year’s Eve Celebration in Gurugram

Central Park, renowned Gurugram-based real estate developer, hosted a grand New Year's Eve celebration at Central Park Resorts, Sohna Road. The event featured live entertainment, a culinary showcase with over 200 dishes, and performances by prominent artists, providing a memorable and secure experience for 2,500 attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:17 IST
Central Park Hosts Glamorous New Year’s Eve Celebration in Gurugram
Central Park, a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer, hosting a grand New Year's Eve celebration for its residents at Central Park Resorts, Sohna Road, Gurugram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GURUGRAM: Central Park, a leading name in the real estate industry under the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, organized a grand New Year's Eve celebration for its residents at Central Park Resorts, located on Sohna Road. The event, commencing at 8 PM, offered live entertainment, a variety of culinary delights, and family-friendly experiences in a secure and vibrant setting.

The celebration, aptly themed 'Glitz and Glam', aimed to provide a high-energy yet sophisticated experience. Residents enjoyed a fusion of music, gastronomy, and festive engagement. The evening's festivities kicked off with a DJ troupe, followed by a traditional dhol performance. A highlight was a live act by Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal. Renowned Punjabi pop artist Parmish Verma delivered a special performance starting at 11:30 PM to ring in the New Year.

Central Park showcased its excellence in hospitality through a gourmet spread featuring over 200 dishes across Indian and global cuisines. The dining experience included Chinese, Thai, Mediterranean, and a variety of Indian regional specialties. The evening also featured themed photo-op corners and dedicated zones for senior citizens. Approximately 2,500 residents and guests attended the event, reveling in a night of luxury and gourmet finesse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Launch and U.S. Abortion Pill Battles: A Health News Overview

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Launch and U.S. Abortion Pill Battles: A Health News O...

 Global
2
Stone Pelting Incident Sparks Communal Tensions in Karnataka

Stone Pelting Incident Sparks Communal Tensions in Karnataka

 India
3
VP Vance's Home Damaged Amidst Operation to Capture Maduro

VP Vance's Home Damaged Amidst Operation to Capture Maduro

 United States
4
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Andhra Couple in Washington

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Andhra Couple in Washington

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026