Central Park Hosts Glamorous New Year’s Eve Celebration in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Central Park, a leading name in the real estate industry under the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, organized a grand New Year's Eve celebration for its residents at Central Park Resorts, located on Sohna Road. The event, commencing at 8 PM, offered live entertainment, a variety of culinary delights, and family-friendly experiences in a secure and vibrant setting.

The celebration, aptly themed 'Glitz and Glam', aimed to provide a high-energy yet sophisticated experience. Residents enjoyed a fusion of music, gastronomy, and festive engagement. The evening's festivities kicked off with a DJ troupe, followed by a traditional dhol performance. A highlight was a live act by Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal. Renowned Punjabi pop artist Parmish Verma delivered a special performance starting at 11:30 PM to ring in the New Year.

Central Park showcased its excellence in hospitality through a gourmet spread featuring over 200 dishes across Indian and global cuisines. The dining experience included Chinese, Thai, Mediterranean, and a variety of Indian regional specialties. The evening also featured themed photo-op corners and dedicated zones for senior citizens. Approximately 2,500 residents and guests attended the event, reveling in a night of luxury and gourmet finesse.

(With inputs from agencies.)