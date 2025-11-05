Ajay Devgn Celebrates 15 Years of 'Golmaal 3' and Teases 'Golmaal 5'

Celebrated actor Ajay Devgn is rejoicing in the 15th anniversary of 'Golmaal 3', part of the renowned comedy franchise helmed by Rohit Shetty. The 'Golmaal' series, which premiered with 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' in 2006, has been entertaining audiences with its light-hearted comedy for nearly two decades.

In a light tease on Instagram, Devgn hinted at an impending project: '@itsrohitshetty when are we planning our next Goa vacation? #15YearsOfGolmaal3.' This playful nudge has led fans to speculate about the anticipated installment, 'Golmaal 5', which director Rohit Shetty has confirmed will revert to the franchise's comedic roots.

'Golmaal 5' is set to bring fresh laughter, while Devgn's upcoming venture includes a role in Anshul Sharma's romantic comedy sequel 'De De Pyaar De 2', releasing on November 14, 2025. Accompanying Devgn are stars such as Meezan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan.

