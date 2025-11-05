Hailee Steinfeld Glows with Love and Gratitude in Married Life with Josh Allen

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld recently opened up about her family life and future plans with her husband, Josh Allen, in an interview with People magazine.

Reflecting on her marriage, Steinfeld expressed immense gratitude, describing her bond with Allen as having found 'her person.' She emphasized how everything in life feels more meaningful and expressed her desire for children in the future.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31. In her Beau Society newsletter, Steinfeld detailed the enchanting memories from their wedding, highlighting the love shared among family and friends.

Steinfeld also shared insights into balancing her unpredictable career with Allen's strict schedule, underscoring the importance of being present for each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)