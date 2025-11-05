Left Menu

Hailee Steinfeld Glows with Love and Gratitude in Married Life with Josh Allen

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld shares her blissful married life with husband Josh Allen, reflecting on their deep personal connection and future plans. Steinfeld reveals her dreams of having children and cherishes their unforgettable wedding memories in Santa Barbara, attributing her happiness to finding 'her person.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:23 IST
Hailee Steinfeld Glows with Love and Gratitude in Married Life with Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld (Image source: Instagram/ @haileesteinfeld). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld recently opened up about her family life and future plans with her husband, Josh Allen, in an interview with People magazine.

Reflecting on her marriage, Steinfeld expressed immense gratitude, describing her bond with Allen as having found 'her person.' She emphasized how everything in life feels more meaningful and expressed her desire for children in the future.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31. In her Beau Society newsletter, Steinfeld detailed the enchanting memories from their wedding, highlighting the love shared among family and friends.

Steinfeld also shared insights into balancing her unpredictable career with Allen's strict schedule, underscoring the importance of being present for each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

 India
2
Infrastructure we are providing today is comparable to that of the best universities in the world: CJI Bhushan Gavai in Mumbai.

Infrastructure we are providing today is comparable to that of the best univ...

 India
3
Network Glitch Grounds Air India's Check-in Systems

Network Glitch Grounds Air India's Check-in Systems

 India
4
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Gears Up for Political Battle

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Gears Up for Political Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025