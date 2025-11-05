Winter Wonderland: Fresh Snowfall Transforms Himachal's High-Altitude Beauty
Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh brought joy to locals and tourists, covering high-altitude areas with a pristine white layer. The tribal districts like Lahaul and Spiti experienced a drop in temperatures, boosting hopes for increased tourism. Light rains and gusty winds were also recorded in various areas.
Fresh snowfall across high-altitude regions in Himachal Pradesh has drawn delight from locals and tourists enduring the harsh cold.
In Lahaul and Spiti, as well as parts of Kinnaur and Kullu, fresh snow led to a temperature drop, intensifying the chill in nearby valleys. Videos capturing the pristine white landscapes have surfaced online.
With early snowfall, residents hope for a tourism boost, as it transforms the landscape into a winter wonderland, drawing visitors to destinations like Manali.
