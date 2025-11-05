Winter Wonderland: Fresh Snowfall Transforms Himachal's High-Altitude Beauty

Fresh snowfall across high-altitude regions in Himachal Pradesh has drawn delight from locals and tourists enduring the harsh cold.

In Lahaul and Spiti, as well as parts of Kinnaur and Kullu, fresh snow led to a temperature drop, intensifying the chill in nearby valleys. Videos capturing the pristine white landscapes have surfaced online.

With early snowfall, residents hope for a tourism boost, as it transforms the landscape into a winter wonderland, drawing visitors to destinations like Manali.

(With inputs from agencies.)