Left Menu

India's 150-Year Melody: Celebrating Vande Mataram

Events will be held at 150 significant places across India to celebrate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in one such event in Delhi. The celebrations will include poetry, recitation, and painting activities from November 7 to 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:16 IST
India's 150-Year Melody: Celebrating Vande Mataram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nationwide celebration marking 150 years of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', will feature events across 150 significant sites in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend one such major event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on November 7.

The BJP plans to commemorate this historic milestone with diverse programs extending from November 7 until Constitution Day on November 26. Highlighting the importance of indigenous products, a pledge will accompany the collective singing on November 7, explained BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. The celebrations will feature poetry, recitation, and painting developed around the patriotic theme.

Sites chosen for these events include iconic places like Kargil War Memorial and Andaman's Cellular Jail. The song, which resonated during India's freedom struggle, was composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 and famously performed by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896. The melody of 'Vande Mataram' continues to inspire the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Uttar Pradesh Roads: Fatalities Rise Amid Fog and Reckless Driving

Tragedy on Uttar Pradesh Roads: Fatalities Rise Amid Fog and Reckless Drivin...

 India
2
Venus Williams Set to Electrify Auckland Tournament in 2026

Venus Williams Set to Electrify Auckland Tournament in 2026

 Global
3
Air India's Flight Delays Linked to Third-Party Network Glitch

Air India's Flight Delays Linked to Third-Party Network Glitch

 India
4
Punjab: Fireworks light up Amritsar's Golden Temple as devotees celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti

Punjab: Fireworks light up Amritsar's Golden Temple as devotees celebrate Gu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025