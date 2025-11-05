India's 150-Year Melody: Celebrating Vande Mataram

A nationwide celebration marking 150 years of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', will feature events across 150 significant sites in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend one such major event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on November 7.

The BJP plans to commemorate this historic milestone with diverse programs extending from November 7 until Constitution Day on November 26. Highlighting the importance of indigenous products, a pledge will accompany the collective singing on November 7, explained BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. The celebrations will feature poetry, recitation, and painting developed around the patriotic theme.

Sites chosen for these events include iconic places like Kargil War Memorial and Andaman's Cellular Jail. The song, which resonated during India's freedom struggle, was composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 and famously performed by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896. The melody of 'Vande Mataram' continues to inspire the nation.

