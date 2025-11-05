AR Rahman Launches Rooh-e-Noor: An All-Women Band to Inspire and Empower

Renowned composer AR Rahman has unveiled a new musical endeavor, Rooh-e-Noor, which features an all-women lineup. Under the direction of his daughter, Khatija Rahman, this groundbreaking ensemble aims to redefine music with female empowerment and artistry at its core.

The six-member vocal group, part of Rahman's KM Musiq label, includes musicians Pooja Tiwari, Sana Aziz, Shaoni, Khatija Rahman, Amina Rafiq, and Shifa Ruby. Known as 'Soul of Light', Rooh-e-Noor exemplifies the healing and motivational power of women's voices. Project Head Kannika Urs and key production team members ensure the band's workings reflect its mission.

A.R. Rahman emphasizes the importance of this initiative, describing Rooh-e-Noor not merely as a band, but as a beacon connecting hearts through unity and empowerment. The band is scheduled to debut at Sharjah's Tanweer Festival on November 21st, aspiring to inspire a new generation of female artists.