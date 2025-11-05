Left Menu

Bali Jatra: Celebrating Odisha's Maritime Legacy

Odisha's Chief Minister inaugurated the iconic Bali Jatra on the Mahanadi riverbank, celebrating the state's maritime heritage. The seven-day event focuses on Odia language and literature, showcasing its rich history. This large fair honors the tradition of ancient Odia traders embarking on sea voyages to Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:13 IST
Bali Jatra: Celebrating Odisha's Maritime Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand celebration of Odisha's rich maritime history, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the famous Bali Jatra on the Mahanadi riverbank. This iconic event, beginning on November 5, is one of Asia's largest open-air fairs and pays homage to the state's ancient seafaring traditions.

Highlighting the theme 'Aama Bhasha Aama Sahitya' (Our Language, Our Literature), the fair emphasizes the significance of Odia language and literature. Notably, the 'Cuttack-In-Cuttack' pavilion for the first time fully dedicates itself to showcasing the evolution of Odia literary works through the ages.

Bali Jatra commemorates the historical sea voyages of Odia 'Sadhabas' (traders) to regions like Bali, Java, and Sumatra. The fair, sprawling over 20 acres with 2,500 stalls, sees comprehensive arrangements by the district administration to ensure a memorable experience for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Diplomacy and Cuban Democracy

U.S. Diplomacy and Cuban Democracy

 United States
2
Controversial Case: Indictment of Former FBI Director James Comey

Controversial Case: Indictment of Former FBI Director James Comey

 Egypt
3
Turbulent Skies: Airlines Feel the Heat Amid Government Shutdown

Turbulent Skies: Airlines Feel the Heat Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Pentagon Under Fire: Rift Emerges Between Defense and Lawmakers

Pentagon Under Fire: Rift Emerges Between Defense and Lawmakers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025