Bali Jatra: Celebrating Odisha's Maritime Legacy

In a grand celebration of Odisha's rich maritime history, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the famous Bali Jatra on the Mahanadi riverbank. This iconic event, beginning on November 5, is one of Asia's largest open-air fairs and pays homage to the state's ancient seafaring traditions.

Highlighting the theme 'Aama Bhasha Aama Sahitya' (Our Language, Our Literature), the fair emphasizes the significance of Odia language and literature. Notably, the 'Cuttack-In-Cuttack' pavilion for the first time fully dedicates itself to showcasing the evolution of Odia literary works through the ages.

Bali Jatra commemorates the historical sea voyages of Odia 'Sadhabas' (traders) to regions like Bali, Java, and Sumatra. The fair, sprawling over 20 acres with 2,500 stalls, sees comprehensive arrangements by the district administration to ensure a memorable experience for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)