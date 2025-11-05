Dramatic Rescue: Woman Freed After Five-Hour Ordeal in Odisha Cave
A 35-year-old woman named Sujata Meher became trapped between a rock and a tree in a cave in Odisha while trying to perform a puja on Kartik Purnima. After five hours, fire service personnel successfully rescued her, and she is now in stable condition.
A 35-year-old woman named Sujata Meher from Marangabahal village, Odisha, experienced a harrowing ordeal on Wednesday when she became trapped between a rock and a tree while performing a puja during Kartik Purnima.
According to a fire service officer, Sujata was attempting to pass through a narrow route inside a cave when she got trapped.
Rescue personnel from two fire stations responded quickly to the scene and successfully freed her after more than five hours. Sujata was taken to a hospital, where her condition is stable.
