Dramatic Rescue: Woman Freed After Five-Hour Ordeal in Odisha Cave

A 35-year-old woman named Sujata Meher became trapped between a rock and a tree in a cave in Odisha while trying to perform a puja on Kartik Purnima. After five hours, fire service personnel successfully rescued her, and she is now in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:27 IST
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old woman named Sujata Meher from Marangabahal village, Odisha, experienced a harrowing ordeal on Wednesday when she became trapped between a rock and a tree while performing a puja during Kartik Purnima.

According to a fire service officer, Sujata was attempting to pass through a narrow route inside a cave when she got trapped.

Rescue personnel from two fire stations responded quickly to the scene and successfully freed her after more than five hours. Sujata was taken to a hospital, where her condition is stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

