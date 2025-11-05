Left Menu

Jung Kook's 'Golden: The Moments' Exhibition Dazzles in Mumbai

Jung Kook's highly-anticipated exhibition 'Golden: The Moments' is set to enchant fans in India. Slated to run from December 12th, 2025 to January 11th, 2026, at Mumbai's Mehboob Studios, this event marks a collaboration between BookMyShow Live and HYBE, promising an immersive celebration of Jung Kook's artistry.

Updated: 05-11-2025 23:50 IST

Jung Kook (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Indian fans of BTS have reason to rejoice as Jung Kook's much-awaited exhibition, 'Golden: The Moments,' is making its way to India. The exhibition arrives through the collaborative efforts of BookMyShow Live and HYBE, providing an opportunity for fans to dive into the mesmerizing world of Jung Kook's artistic journey.

Scheduled to open from December 12th, 2025, to January 11th, 2026, at the iconic Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, the exhibition promises a unique blend of creativity, performance, and emotion. Visitors can expect an immersive experience that showcases Jung Kook's creative genius in a golden universe.

Naman Pugalia, the Chief Business Officer for Live Events at BookMyShow, expressed excitement over the collaboration with HYBE, emphasizing the transformative nature of 'GOLDEN: The Moments.' Pugalia highlighted the significance of the exhibition in connecting India's vibrant BTS fan community with Jung Kook's art. Tickets will be available from November 6 at noon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

