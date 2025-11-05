Odisha's Bali Jatra: Celebrating a Rich Maritime Legacy
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Bali Jatra festival, enhancing its government grant to Rs 10 crore. The historic event celebrates Odisha's maritime heritage and aims for UNESCO status. Cuttack's riverfront will also see significant development as part of the state's cultural preservation efforts.
The Bali Jatra festival, symbolizing Odisha's ancient maritime heritage, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday. Held on the Mahanadi River's banks, this week-long fair sees its government grant increased fivefold to Rs 10 crore, underscoring the state's commitment to cultural preservation.
Majhi announced an ambitious Rs 200 crore beautification plan for Cuttack's riverfront, aiming to enhance the area's appeal under the Mahanadi River Front Scheme. Efforts are also underway to secure UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Bali Jatra, as part of broader development projects honoring Odisha's historical and commercial legacy.
The festival, with its theme 'Aama Bhasha Aama Sahitya', highlights the significance of Odia language and literature. Featuring over 2,500 stalls across 20 acres, it commemorates the sea voyages of Odia traders and envisages Cuttack as a silver filigree hub.
