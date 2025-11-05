Kashi's Dev Deepawali: A Spectacle of Lights and Heritage

The spiritual city of Kashi witnessed an enchanting Dev Deepawali celebration with 25 lakh diyas lighting up its historic ghats. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in this stunning spectacle, honoring India's soldiers and marking Operation Sindoor amidst chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'.

A striking replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at Dashashwamedh Ghat was part of the homage paid to Kargil war heroes. Prime Minister Modi took to social media to share the captivating atmosphere, celebrating the diversity and unity embodied in the light-filled festivities along the Ganga.

The city came alive with a laser show portraying Kashi's mythology and spirituality. With Varanasi declared a no-fly zone for security reasons, the event highlighted both cultural splendor and safety with enhanced security measures, ensuring a smooth experience for devotees and visitors alike.