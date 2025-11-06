Left Menu

Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A National Tribute

'Vande Mataram', India's revered national song, celebrates its 150th anniversary from November 2025 to November 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the year-long festivities by unveiling a commemorative stamp and coin. The song embodies national unity and pride, first appearing in Bankimchandra Chatterji's 'Anandamath'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:13 IST
Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A National Tribute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium this Friday. The celebration kicks off with the release of a special commemorative stamp and coin, acknowledging the song's 150-year legacy.

Beginning on November 7, 2025, and continuing until November 7, 2026, the nationwide commemoration marks a tribute to the timeless composition renowned for inspiring India's freedom movement and fostering national pride. The event signifies a formal launch of a series of ceremonies planned across the year.

In a remarkable display of unity, citizens from various segments of society will participate in a mass rendition of 'Vande Mataram' across public venues synchronized with the main program. Originally composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji in 1875, the song was first featured in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' in his novel 'Anandamath', symbolizing India's spirit of strength and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

