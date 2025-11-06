Left Menu

Love+War: A Photojournalist's Journey Through Conflict and Balance

The documentary 'Love+War' follows photojournalist Lynsey Addario as she explores her life documenting conflict while balancing motherhood. Known for her work in war zones, Addario discusses the challenges faced by women in a male-dominated field, violence against journalists, and the impact of AI on truth in journalism.

The new documentary 'Love+War,' premiering on National Geographic and Disney+, provides an intimate look at the life of renowned photojournalist Lynsey Addario. Known for her striking images from conflict zones worldwide, Addario delves into the nuanced challenges of being both a dedicated journalist and a mother.

Addario reflects on starting her career with a humble camera at the age of 12, leading to photographing women protesting in Argentina. Her journey has been marked by pivotal assignments in Afghanistan and Iraq, spotlighting the unseen impacts of war through the lens of gendered access and bias in storytelling.

Throughout her career, Addario has faced numerous dangers, including being kidnapped twice, all while maintaining her commitment to truthful journalism. The documentary also addresses current threats to press freedom and integrity, emphasizing the importance of trusted news sources as AI technology rises. Through her story, Addario hopes to inspire upcoming generations about the possibilities for women in journalism and the complexities they may face.

