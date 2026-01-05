Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court of India has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing prosecution materials that suggest their involvement in the planning, mobilisation, and strategic direction of the 2020 Delhi riots. Meanwhile, bail has been granted to other activists like Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider.

Updated: 05-01-2026 18:21 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday highlighted evidence indicating the involvement of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the planning and strategic direction of the 2020 Delhi riots. This revelation led the court to deny them bail in the ongoing conspiracy case.

Citing Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which necessitates denial of bail if the accusations appear prima facie true, the apex court maintained that the case against Khalid and Imam shows an involvement that extends beyond localised actions. The proceedings revealed a strategic conspiracy, with the duo allegedly orchestrating activities at multiple protest sites.

However, the court did grant bail to activists like Gulfisha Fatima, determining her role less central than initially charged. Fatima's involvement was deemed logistical rather than strategic, altering her detention status. The court's decisions highlight differing levels of involvement among accused activists in the 2020 riots.

