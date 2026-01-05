Global Diplomatic Agenda: Key Meetings and Anniversaries

A busy international political and economic agenda is laid out in the latest global diary, with multiple high-profile events scheduled. Notable developments include Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's diplomatic tour of Europe, as well as significant meetings planned in Beijing and Ankara involving leaders from South Korea and Malaysia, respectively.

Key anniversaries during this period are also spotlighted, including the 15th anniversary of the U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement and the Egyptian Revolution's 15th anniversary. These events underscore the ongoing evolution in global diplomatic relations and commemorate pivotal moments in recent history.

A series of strategic dialogues and economic summits are scheduled, highlighting the persistent thrust in bolstering relations among nations. The coverage of these events not only emphasizes the gravity of these discussions but also reflects the dynamism of today's global diplomatic landscape.