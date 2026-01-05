Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges EC Over Flawed Voter Roll Exercise in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plans legal action against the Election Commission over alleged misuse of technology in the voter roll revision process. Banerjee claims the exercise, marked by irregularities, has led to deaths and hospitalizations, stirring fears of mass disenfranchisement ahead of the 2026 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:24 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday her intent to pursue legal action against the Election Commission, challenging the SIR of electoral rolls in court. Banerjee criticized the exercise, alleging that technological manipulations have caused deaths and hospitalizations, creating a climate of fear and intimidation.

Speaking to a large assembly in South 24 Parganas' Sagar Island, Banerjee accused the poll body of improperly using artificial intelligence and digital platforms to arbitrarily remove names from voter rolls. She framed the move as an erosion of democratic safeguards, which threatens to disenfranchise citizens ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The TMC leader, asserting her intent to escalate legally if needed, expressed her willingness to personally appear before the Supreme Court as a citizen advocate. She contended that voter list corrections should be conducted over more extended periods to avoid undue haste and alleged that the exercise targeted Bengali-speaking migrants unfairly.

