Thiruvananthapuram's Minister Felled by 1990 Drug Scandal: Antony Raju Disqualified

Antony Raju, former Minister and representative of the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, has been disqualified from the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The disqualification follows his conviction tied to a 1990 drug seizure case, wherein he was found guilty of tampering with crucial evidence.

The Secretariat of the Kerala Legislature issued a notification regarding Raju's disqualification, effective from January 3, 2026. This comes after the Judicial First Class Magistrate-I Court in Nedumangad sentenced him to three years of simple imprisonment. Raju's conviction automatically disqualifies him under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, reinforced by precedents set by the Supreme Court.

The case, rooted in a 1990 incident at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, involved the seizure of 61.5 grams of hashish from an Australian national. Raju, then a junior lawyer, alongside former court clerk K S Jose, was found guilty under several IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy and evidence disappearance. While Raju received multiple punishments with a maximum of three years, Jose was sentenced to one year. Though Raju maintains that the case is politically motivated, he plans to appeal after being granted bail.