Entertainment Streaming Battle Intensifies: Paramount+, Warner Bros, Netflix Updates

Paramount+ has secured a five-year media rights agreement to stream Professional Bull Riders' 'Unleash the Beast' series, beginning this December. The deal signifies the platform's commitment to expanding its sports entertainment offerings.

Warner Bros Discovery recorded a larger-than-anticipated quarterly loss, driven by diminishing cable TV performance and stalling growth within its streaming services, despite previous successes such as the 2024 Paris Olympics broadcast.

Netflix announced a significant reach milestone, with its ads now accessed by over 190 million monthly active viewers globally. This reflects a strategic shift to embrace advertising, along with its nascent venture into video games, as part of its growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)