Boosting Artistry: Advanced Looms Empowering Kashmir's Carpet Weavers

The Union Ministry of Textiles has approved a budget of Rs 51 lakh for the acquisition of 100 looms tailored for carpet weaving in Jammu and Kashmir. These looms, designed by the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology in Srinagar, aim to enhance weaver comfort and efficiency.

Zubair Ahmad, Director of IICT, lauded the initiative, highlighting its potential impact on weavers' health, as they often endure long hours of labor. The ministry has already disbursed an initial amount of Rs 30.60 lakh to begin procurement.

The local Department of Handicrafts and Handloom is encouraging interested weavers to coordinate with regional offices to complete necessary formalities, ensuring the looms reach those in need effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)