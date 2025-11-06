Left Menu

Boosting Artistry: Advanced Looms Empowering Kashmir's Carpet Weavers

The Indian Ministry of Textiles has allocated Rs 51 lakh to distribute 100 specially designed looms for carpet weavers in Jammu and Kashmir. These looms, developed by the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, prioritize weaver comfort and health in producing renowned hand-knotted Kashmir carpets.

The Union Ministry of Textiles has approved a budget of Rs 51 lakh for the acquisition of 100 looms tailored for carpet weaving in Jammu and Kashmir. These looms, designed by the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology in Srinagar, aim to enhance weaver comfort and efficiency.

Zubair Ahmad, Director of IICT, lauded the initiative, highlighting its potential impact on weavers' health, as they often endure long hours of labor. The ministry has already disbursed an initial amount of Rs 30.60 lakh to begin procurement.

The local Department of Handicrafts and Handloom is encouraging interested weavers to coordinate with regional offices to complete necessary formalities, ensuring the looms reach those in need effectively.

