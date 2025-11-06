Left Menu

Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A National Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a year-long commemoration of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram,' marking its 150th anniversary. The event includes the release of a commemorative stamp and coin. The celebrations highlight the song's role in India's freedom movement and its enduring patriotic influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:11 IST
Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A National Tribute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a year-long celebration of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram,' at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday. The launch coincides with a nationwide tribute spanning November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, commemorating 150 years of the song's cultural impact.

The Prime Minister's Office announced Modi's plans to unveil both a commemorative stamp and coin to honor the milestone. The event will see the Mass Singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram,' with citizens participating from various sectors, reinforcing national pride and unity.

First published in 1875 by Bankimchandra Chatterji, 'Vande Mataram' emerged as a beacon of patriotism during India's freedom movement. The song symbolically represents the motherland, encapsulating strength, prosperity, and divinity, and continues to inspire devotion to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's VAT Phase-In Plan: A Blow to Small Businesses

Russia's VAT Phase-In Plan: A Blow to Small Businesses

 Global
2
West Bengal Sees Historic Electoral Roll Revision After 23 Years

West Bengal Sees Historic Electoral Roll Revision After 23 Years

 India
3
Boeing Avoids Prosecution in Controversial 737 MAX Case Dismissal

Boeing Avoids Prosecution in Controversial 737 MAX Case Dismissal

 Global
4
High-Octane Battle: Formula 1 Championship Showdown in Brazil

High-Octane Battle: Formula 1 Championship Showdown in Brazil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025