Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A National Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a year-long celebration of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram,' at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday. The launch coincides with a nationwide tribute spanning November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, commemorating 150 years of the song's cultural impact.

The Prime Minister's Office announced Modi's plans to unveil both a commemorative stamp and coin to honor the milestone. The event will see the Mass Singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram,' with citizens participating from various sectors, reinforcing national pride and unity.

First published in 1875 by Bankimchandra Chatterji, 'Vande Mataram' emerged as a beacon of patriotism during India's freedom movement. The song symbolically represents the motherland, encapsulating strength, prosperity, and divinity, and continues to inspire devotion to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)