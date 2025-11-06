Historic Special Session to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha is set to hold a landmark special session on November 24 at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial in Sri Anandpur Sahib to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the revered ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced the completion of a temporary structure for the occasion by November 20.

The session marks a historical move as it will be the first time the assembly convenes outside the Chandigarh complex. The event aims to propagate Guru Tegh Bahadur's divine philosophy worldwide. Commemorations recall his martyrdom and the sacred journey carried out by Bhai Jaita and others.

Including a 'Nagar Kirtan' procession starting from Gurdwara Bibangarh Sahib, the session will see participation from Punjab government officials, who will gather as volunteers. Logistical arrangements ensure smooth attendance, culminating in a special drone show.

