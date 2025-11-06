Left Menu

Historic Special Session to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha will conduct a special session on November 24 at Sri Anandpur Sahib to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. This marks the first assembly session held outside Chandigarh, aiming to spread the Guru's teachings globally.

Guru Tegh Bahadur
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha is set to hold a landmark special session on November 24 at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial in Sri Anandpur Sahib to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the revered ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced the completion of a temporary structure for the occasion by November 20.

The session marks a historical move as it will be the first time the assembly convenes outside the Chandigarh complex. The event aims to propagate Guru Tegh Bahadur's divine philosophy worldwide. Commemorations recall his martyrdom and the sacred journey carried out by Bhai Jaita and others.

Including a 'Nagar Kirtan' procession starting from Gurdwara Bibangarh Sahib, the session will see participation from Punjab government officials, who will gather as volunteers. Logistical arrangements ensure smooth attendance, culminating in a special drone show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

