Lincoln's Compassionate Hand: A Tale of Friendship Across Racial Lines

A handwritten note from 1861, penned by President Abraham Lincoln, has resurfaced, shedding light on racial dynamics within the White House. Intended as a letter of reference for William Johnson, a Black man, it highlights the pervasive racial discrimination of the era.

Lincoln, newly inaugurated and steering a nation on the brink of Civil War, showcased a rare compassion by advocating for Johnson. Despite no job being available, this gesture underscores Lincoln's early presidency's layers and societal challenges, according to Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

James Conroy, a historian, asserts that Lincoln's actions reflected his overall empathy and fair treatment towards Black staff. However, the bond between Lincoln and Johnson, who succumbed to smallpox in 1864, also illustrates the personal challenges they faced. Lincoln's continued assistance to Johnson's family highlights the deep friendship and respect between them.

