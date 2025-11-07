Left Menu

Traffic Restrictions in Central Delhi for Vande Mataram Event

Traffic in central Delhi will be disrupted on Friday due to restrictions for the Vande Mataram event at Indira Gandhi Stadium. Around 11,000 guests are expected. Multiple roads will face diversions and restricted access. Attendees and commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 08:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Central Delhi is anticipated to experience significant traffic disruptions on Friday due to restrictions in place for the 150th anniversary celebrations of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. The Ministry of Culture is orchestrating this significant event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex.

In an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, it's outlined that approximately 11,000 invitees will be attending, necessitating the regulation or diversion of multiple roads between 5 am and 2 pm. Key affected routes include Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg, among others.

Commuters are advised to avoid these areas during the specified hours to prevent delays. Entry to the venue will be managed through designated gates, with parking restrictions strictly enforced on several roads. Vehicle violators will face towing and potential legal actions.

Latest News

