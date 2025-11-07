Traffic Restrictions in Central Delhi for Vande Mataram Event

Central Delhi is anticipated to experience significant traffic disruptions on Friday due to restrictions in place for the 150th anniversary celebrations of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. The Ministry of Culture is orchestrating this significant event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex.

In an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, it's outlined that approximately 11,000 invitees will be attending, necessitating the regulation or diversion of multiple roads between 5 am and 2 pm. Key affected routes include Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg, among others.

Commuters are advised to avoid these areas during the specified hours to prevent delays. Entry to the venue will be managed through designated gates, with parking restrictions strictly enforced on several roads. Vehicle violators will face towing and potential legal actions.