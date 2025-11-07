Left Menu

Outcry Over Defaced Statue of R Sankar Sparks Political Strife in Kerala

Senior Congress leaders protested against the Left-ruled Thiruvananthapuram corporation after discovering damage to the statue of former Kerala CM R Sankar. The incident occurred during a tribute event on Sankar's death anniversary. Congress blames the corporation for the damage, alleging a disrespectful act against Sankar's memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:33 IST
Senior Congress figures, led by Ramesh Chennithala, took a stand on Friday against the governing Left coalition in Thiruvananthapuram. The protest coincided with the discovery of damage to a statue commemorating former Kerala Chief Minister R Sankar, located at Palayam.

The incident came to light as Congress leaders assembled to honor Sankar on his death anniversary, only to find the statue's marble plaques damaged. Chennithala accused the corporation and state government of a deliberate attempt to sully Sankar's legacy.

Chennithala emphasized that the statue, erected by the Sankar foundation on land allocated by the previous Oommen Chandy administration, must be respected. Amidst loud slogans, Congress members vowed to protest vigorously against what they perceive as an unjust act by the authorities.

