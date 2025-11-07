Left Menu

Vande Mataram: The Anthem of Unity and Freedom Struggle

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasizes the historical significance of 'Vande Mataram' in India's freedom struggle. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the song symbolizes unity and diversity. Despite being banned by the British, it echoed through revolutionary activities, reinforcing the Congress's commitment to national pride.

Updated: 07-11-2025 12:01 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reaffirmed that the party is a proud flagbearer of 'Vande Mataram', a song that awakened the Indian nation's collective soul during the freedom struggle. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, it embodies Bharat Mata's spirit and celebrates India's unity and diversity.

During the 150th anniversary of the iconic national song, Kharge recalled its inaugural public performance at the 1896 Congress session, led by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. This moment injected new life into the independence movement, opposing the British Empire's divide and rule tactics by uniting Indians under one banner.

'Vande Mataram', inscribed in revolutionary publications and on symbolic flags, became a battle cry against imperialism. While the RSS and BJP are criticized for their historical stance, the Congress reiterates its unwavering devotion to both 'Vande Mataram' and the national anthem, celebrating them at every gathering.

