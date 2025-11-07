Vande Mataram: A Song of Unity and Inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the removal of key stanzas from the national song 'Vande Mataram' back in 1937, suggesting it planted the seeds of partition. In a speech marking the 150-year celebration of the song, Modi claimed that the 'divisive mindset' remains a challenge for India.

The inauguration of the year-long commemoration took place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where a commemorative stamp and coin were unveiled. Modi hailed 'Vande Mataram' as the voice of India's freedom struggle, asserting that it expressed the sentiments of every Indian.

Highlighting its contemporary relevance, the Prime Minister pointed to the country's response to terrorism and described the song as a source of inspiration and unity. Written in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chatterji, 'Vande Mataram' first appeared in the journal 'Bangadarshan' and was a pivotal anthem during India's fight for independence.