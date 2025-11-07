Left Menu

Vande Mataram: A Song of Unity and Inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the historical significance of 'Vande Mataram' and criticized the removal of its stanzas in 1937, which he claims sowed seeds of division. The 150th anniversary of this national song marks a year-long commemoration to inspire and unify India. A commemorative stamp and coin were also released.

Updated: 07-11-2025 12:03 IST
Vande Mataram: A Song of Unity and Inspiration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the removal of key stanzas from the national song 'Vande Mataram' back in 1937, suggesting it planted the seeds of partition. In a speech marking the 150-year celebration of the song, Modi claimed that the 'divisive mindset' remains a challenge for India.

The inauguration of the year-long commemoration took place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where a commemorative stamp and coin were unveiled. Modi hailed 'Vande Mataram' as the voice of India's freedom struggle, asserting that it expressed the sentiments of every Indian.

Highlighting its contemporary relevance, the Prime Minister pointed to the country's response to terrorism and described the song as a source of inspiration and unity. Written in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chatterji, 'Vande Mataram' first appeared in the journal 'Bangadarshan' and was a pivotal anthem during India's fight for independence.

Latest News

