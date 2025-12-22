UDF Expands Alliances Ahead of Kerala Assembly Polls

The Congress-led UDF in Kerala is strategizing to strengthen its political base ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections by enlisting more allies, including the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress. The Opposition Leader, V D Satheesan, announced this move, aimed at consolidating efforts against the ruling LDF government.

Notably, the Kerala Kamaraj Congress, led by Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, one of the newly announced UDF allies, publicly denied having sought alliance with the UDF, adding a twist to the political narrative. Chandrasekharan stated he only expressed discontent with the NDA and has no intention of switching sides.

Despite this, UDF's leadership maintains that all parties expressed written interest in joining. As political dynamics evolve, Satheesan emphasized the UDF's focus on socio-political issues, including tribal welfare, and preparations for contesting the upcoming elections with a strong platform.