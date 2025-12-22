Left Menu

India-New Zealand FTA: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement as a pivotal instance of people-centric foreign policy, bringing in a USD 20 billion investment. This agreement, praised as a new milestone in trade diplomacy, promises significant opportunities for various Indian sectors under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:13 IST
India-New Zealand FTA: A Catalyst for Economic Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which draws in a USD 20 billion investment, as a 'textbook example' of people-centric foreign policy. This move aims to fulfill citizens' aspirations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Labeling it as a significant milestone in the Modi government's trade diplomacy, Shah expressed on social media platform X that the FTA offers lucrative opportunities for Indian innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students, and youth, heralding new avenues for economic prosperity.

The Commerce Ministry revealed that New Zealand commits to investing USD 20 billion over the next 15 years. The agreement requires New Zealand's approval and is expected to be signed within three months. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal noted a rebalancing mechanism to ensure investment promises are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025