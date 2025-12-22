India-New Zealand FTA: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which draws in a USD 20 billion investment, as a 'textbook example' of people-centric foreign policy. This move aims to fulfill citizens' aspirations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Labeling it as a significant milestone in the Modi government's trade diplomacy, Shah expressed on social media platform X that the FTA offers lucrative opportunities for Indian innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students, and youth, heralding new avenues for economic prosperity.

The Commerce Ministry revealed that New Zealand commits to investing USD 20 billion over the next 15 years. The agreement requires New Zealand's approval and is expected to be signed within three months. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal noted a rebalancing mechanism to ensure investment promises are met.

