Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Celebrated: A Multifaceted Icon's Birthday Tribute

Kamal Haasan, actor-cum-politician and leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, receives birthday greetings as he turns 71. Notable figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, express their admiration for his contributions to both cinema and politics. Haasan's production house announces the release of a new film with Rajinikanth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:45 IST
Kamal Haasan Celebrated: A Multifaceted Icon's Birthday Tribute
Kamal Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended warm birthday wishes to the illustrious actor and politician Kamal Haasan as he celebrated his 71st birthday. Stalin lauded Haasan's multifaceted talent and unwavering commitment to elevating Tamil cinema to international renown.

Numerous public figures joined the chorus of well-wishers, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who praised Haasan's bold voice against fascism and applauded his remarkable contributions to the Indian art world. Popular actress and BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Khushbu Sundar also conveyed heartfelt birthday greetings.

In a notable announcement coinciding with Haasan's birthday, his production company, Raajkamal Films International, revealed plans to present Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Thalaivar173', directed by Sundar C, with a scheduled release in January 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Experts Predict December Rate Cut by Bank of England

Experts Predict December Rate Cut by Bank of England

 Global
2
Supreme Court Clears Air India Pilot's Name in Tragic Crash

Supreme Court Clears Air India Pilot's Name in Tragic Crash

 India
3
Global Food Prices Decline Again Amid Abundant Supplies

Global Food Prices Decline Again Amid Abundant Supplies

 Global
4
Uyghur Advocacy Strengthens Global Alliances Amid Commemorations

Uyghur Advocacy Strengthens Global Alliances Amid Commemorations

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025