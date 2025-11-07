Kamal Haasan Celebrated: A Multifaceted Icon's Birthday Tribute

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended warm birthday wishes to the illustrious actor and politician Kamal Haasan as he celebrated his 71st birthday. Stalin lauded Haasan's multifaceted talent and unwavering commitment to elevating Tamil cinema to international renown.

Numerous public figures joined the chorus of well-wishers, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who praised Haasan's bold voice against fascism and applauded his remarkable contributions to the Indian art world. Popular actress and BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Khushbu Sundar also conveyed heartfelt birthday greetings.

In a notable announcement coinciding with Haasan's birthday, his production company, Raajkamal Films International, revealed plans to present Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Thalaivar173', directed by Sundar C, with a scheduled release in January 2027.

