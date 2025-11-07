Thrilling New Chapter: 'The Family Man' Season 3 Unveiled

The much-anticipated trailer for the third season of 'The Family Man' series was launched by Prime Video on Friday. The upcoming season, slated to premiere on November 21, continues the gripping spy thriller narrative with its lead character navigating new treacherous paths.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, the series introduces Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur to the ensemble cast. The storyline kicks off with Srikant on the run, threatened by new enemies and his own intelligence agency, showcasing high-stakes thrill and the series' signature witty dialogues.

This season promises an enthralling experience as it elevates the stakes, featuring dynamic performances and adrenaline-pumping sequences. With audiences eagerly awaiting, the creators Raj and DK assure a binge-worthy continuation of Srikant's journey.

