Governor Champions Inmate Self-Reliance Through 'Har Haath Ko Kaam' Initiative

In a bid to promote rehabilitation, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla revealed on Friday that inmates involved in the 'Har Haath Ko Kaam' initiative receive 40% of profits from their product sales as wages.

Speaking at the Model Central Correctional Home in Shimla, Shukla stressed the importance of training inmates in various skills to ensure their self-reliance upon release. The governor praised cultural performances and applauded a staff member for winning a national silver medal in singing.

He also acknowledged the efforts of organizations improving correctional facilities and lauded the sale of inmate-made products, which brought in Rs 3 lakh at a recent exhibition.