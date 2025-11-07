Left Menu

Governor Champions Inmate Self-Reliance Through 'Har Haath Ko Kaam' Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla announced that 40% of profits from inmate-made products go to inmates as wages under 'Har Haath Ko Kaam.' The initiative aims to train inmates for post-release self-reliance. Cultural activities and product exhibitions also highlight rehabilitation efforts.

Updated: 07-11-2025 16:56 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote rehabilitation, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla revealed on Friday that inmates involved in the 'Har Haath Ko Kaam' initiative receive 40% of profits from their product sales as wages.

Speaking at the Model Central Correctional Home in Shimla, Shukla stressed the importance of training inmates in various skills to ensure their self-reliance upon release. The governor praised cultural performances and applauded a staff member for winning a national silver medal in singing.

He also acknowledged the efforts of organizations improving correctional facilities and lauded the sale of inmate-made products, which brought in Rs 3 lakh at a recent exhibition.

