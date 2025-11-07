Odisha Celebrates 150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Symbol of Patriotism

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the significance of 'Vande Mataram' as more than a mere song during a program at the Lok Seva Bhavan. Commemorating its 150th anniversary, Majhi described it as a potent symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and bravery in India's battle for independence.

Originally banned by the British as it energized the freedom movement, 'Vande Mataram' has continued to evoke a sense of national pride. Majhi underlined the importance of this song, first featured in Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel 'Ananda Math', in awakening the revolutionary spirit amongst Indians during the freedom struggle.

Chief Minister Majhi participated in the collective singing of the song, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing its role in instilling patriotism among young people. The event was attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, with performances by students of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya and plans for year-long celebrations through cultural activities.

