Left Menu

Odisha Celebrates 150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Symbol of Patriotism

At a celebration in Lok Seva Bhavan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized that 'Vande Mataram' is not just a song but a powerful symbol of patriotism and sacrifice. The song, banned by the British, was pivotal in India's freedom struggle and is celebrated for awakening revolutionary spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:50 IST
Odisha Celebrates 150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Symbol of Patriotism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the significance of 'Vande Mataram' as more than a mere song during a program at the Lok Seva Bhavan. Commemorating its 150th anniversary, Majhi described it as a potent symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and bravery in India's battle for independence.

Originally banned by the British as it energized the freedom movement, 'Vande Mataram' has continued to evoke a sense of national pride. Majhi underlined the importance of this song, first featured in Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel 'Ananda Math', in awakening the revolutionary spirit amongst Indians during the freedom struggle.

Chief Minister Majhi participated in the collective singing of the song, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing its role in instilling patriotism among young people. The event was attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, with performances by students of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya and plans for year-long celebrations through cultural activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petronet LNG Reports Decline in Quarterly Profit Amid Reduced Gas Volumes

Petronet LNG Reports Decline in Quarterly Profit Amid Reduced Gas Volumes

 India
2
A29 Wellbeing: Isha Jain's Visionary Brand Launches in Mumbai

A29 Wellbeing: Isha Jain's Visionary Brand Launches in Mumbai

 India
3
Infobip Shift: A Global Developer Platform Connects in Kuala Lumpur

Infobip Shift: A Global Developer Platform Connects in Kuala Lumpur

 Malaysia
4
Road to 2026: Dramatic Playoff Draws Set for FIFA World Cup

Road to 2026: Dramatic Playoff Draws Set for FIFA World Cup

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025