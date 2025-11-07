Unveiling MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD: A Fusion of Nature and Interstellar Creativity

Swatch has announced the latest addition to its Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection: the MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, set to join the series that celebrates full moons. This innovative timepiece is inspired by November's Beaver Moon, presenting a unique moon phase indicator that creatively depicts a full moon seemingly devoured by a beaver.

The MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD will be available globally from November 5 through November 20, 2025. Crafted from Swatch's patented Bioceramic—a blend of ceramic and biosourced materials from castor oil—the watch features a distinctive dark navy blue design and incorporates the classic features of OMEGA's renowned Speedmaster Moonwatch.

Incorporating both the OMEGA X Swatch logos, the watch includes a moon phase indicator adorned with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold and Snoopy illustrations. With a design that boasts an asymmetrical case and a tachymeter scale, the watch is topped off with a navy VELCRO® rubber strap, adding an astronaut-inspired flair.

