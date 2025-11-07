Left Menu

Unveiling MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD: A Fusion of Nature and Interstellar Creativity

November's MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD watch is inspired by the Beaver Moon, featuring a moon phase indicator. It is available globally from November 5 to November 20, 2025. Made from Bioceramic and featuring OMEGA's iconic design, it merges earthly and lunar elements in a unique timepiece.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Biel | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:10 IST
Unveiling MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD: A Fusion of Nature and Interstellar Creativity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Swatch has announced the latest addition to its Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection: the MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, set to join the series that celebrates full moons. This innovative timepiece is inspired by November's Beaver Moon, presenting a unique moon phase indicator that creatively depicts a full moon seemingly devoured by a beaver.

The MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD will be available globally from November 5 through November 20, 2025. Crafted from Swatch's patented Bioceramic—a blend of ceramic and biosourced materials from castor oil—the watch features a distinctive dark navy blue design and incorporates the classic features of OMEGA's renowned Speedmaster Moonwatch.

Incorporating both the OMEGA X Swatch logos, the watch includes a moon phase indicator adorned with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold and Snoopy illustrations. With a design that boasts an asymmetrical case and a tachymeter scale, the watch is topped off with a navy VELCRO® rubber strap, adding an astronaut-inspired flair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajputana Industries Surges Ahead: Reports Robust H1FY26 Results

Rajputana Industries Surges Ahead: Reports Robust H1FY26 Results

 India
2
Economic Jitters Pressurize U.S. Stocks Amid Tech Valuation Woes

Economic Jitters Pressurize U.S. Stocks Amid Tech Valuation Woes

 Global
3
Delhi's 'School Web App': A Digital Leap in Education

Delhi's 'School Web App': A Digital Leap in Education

 India
4
Bihar's Political Landscape: Progress and Polls Amidst Alliances and Vision

Bihar's Political Landscape: Progress and Polls Amidst Alliances and Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025