Polish Woman Convicted for Harassment in Madeleine McCann Case

A Polish woman was convicted of harassing Madeleine McCann's family for more than two years, although she was cleared of stalking charges. Julia Wandelt falsely claimed to be the missing girl, who disappeared in 2007.

Jurors in Leicester Crown Court were presented with scientific evidence that Wandelt was not related to the McCanns. Despite this, she had stalked Kate and Gerry McCann through various means from June 2022 until her arrest.

Both Wandelt and her accomplice, Karen Spragg, were acquitted of stalking. The McCanns testified about their distress caused by Wandelt, who faces a sentence for harassment but is expected to be released soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)