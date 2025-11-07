Left Menu

Polish Woman Convicted for Harassment in Madeleine McCann Case

A Polish woman, Julia Wandelt, was convicted of harassing the McCann family by falsely claiming to be their missing daughter, Madeleine. She was acquitted of stalking charges but found guilty of harassment. Wandelt expressed sympathy for the McCanns, who continue to search for their daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:11 IST
Polish Woman Convicted for Harassment in Madeleine McCann Case
Madeleine McCann
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Polish woman was convicted of harassing Madeleine McCann's family for more than two years, although she was cleared of stalking charges. Julia Wandelt falsely claimed to be the missing girl, who disappeared in 2007.

Jurors in Leicester Crown Court were presented with scientific evidence that Wandelt was not related to the McCanns. Despite this, she had stalked Kate and Gerry McCann through various means from June 2022 until her arrest.

Both Wandelt and her accomplice, Karen Spragg, were acquitted of stalking. The McCanns testified about their distress caused by Wandelt, who faces a sentence for harassment but is expected to be released soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajputana Industries Surges Ahead: Reports Robust H1FY26 Results

Rajputana Industries Surges Ahead: Reports Robust H1FY26 Results

 India
2
Economic Jitters Pressurize U.S. Stocks Amid Tech Valuation Woes

Economic Jitters Pressurize U.S. Stocks Amid Tech Valuation Woes

 Global
3
Delhi's 'School Web App': A Digital Leap in Education

Delhi's 'School Web App': A Digital Leap in Education

 India
4
Bihar's Political Landscape: Progress and Polls Amidst Alliances and Vision

Bihar's Political Landscape: Progress and Polls Amidst Alliances and Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025