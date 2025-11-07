Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0: Uniting Cultures Through Language
The fourth Kashi Tamil Sangamam, to be held from December 2-15, focuses on cultural exchange and Tamil language learning. Initiatives include Tamil language sessions, the Agasthya Expedition, and awareness of Siddha Medicine. Key nodal institutions and central ministries support the event for cultural and linguistic unity.
- Country:
- India
The fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam cultural exchange program is set to take place from December 2 to 15, officials announced on Friday. This year, highlights will include a grand Valedictory Function at Rameswaram and the introduction of new initiatives like "Tamil Karpom," aimed at teaching North Indian students the Tamil language in Tamil Nadu.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will again act as the nodal organizations for the event, working closely with the Uttar Pradesh government and several central ministries, including culture, railways, textiles, and tourism. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, first organized in 2022, was conceived to rejuvenate the cultural ties between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu.
This year's theme, 'Karpom Tamil (Let us Learn Tamil),' focuses on spreading awareness about the richness of the Tamil language across India. Activities will include Tamil language learning sessions in Kashi and the Agasthya Expedition from Tenkasi to Varanasi, which will underscore Sage Agasthyar's contributions. Complementary events such as seminars, competitions, and cultural programs will further endorse the initiative both nationally and internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
