Taj Paro Resort & Spa: A New Jewel in Bhutan's Crown
The Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd has launched the Taj Paro Resort & Spa in Bhutan, strengthening its international footprint. This marks another collaboration with CG Hospitality, with both companies expanding their partnership across multiple regions including the Indian Sub-Continent, the Middle East, and the Himalayan region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), under Tata Group, has opened the Taj Paro Resort & Spa in Bhutan, expanding its hospitality reach within the region.
This addition underscores IHCL's partnership with CG Hospitality, showcasing a strong presence throughout the Indian Sub-Continent and the Middle East.
The collaboration, encompassing luxurious destinations such as Maldives and Dubai, cements Bhutan's status on the global tourism map, offering unmatched hospitality experiences.
- READ MORE ON:
- Taj Paro
- Bhutan
- resort
- spa
- IHCL
- Tata Group
- CG Hospitality
- hotel
- global tourism
ALSO READ
KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly
Call for Transparency: BJP Demands White Paper on MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab
Aravalli Hills Redefinition Sparks Political and Environmental Debate
Congress Leader's Social Media Post Sparks Controversy
Political Showdown: KCR's Surprising Return to Telangana Assembly Sparks Buzz