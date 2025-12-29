Left Menu

Taj Paro Resort & Spa: A New Jewel in Bhutan's Crown

The Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd has launched the Taj Paro Resort & Spa in Bhutan, strengthening its international footprint. This marks another collaboration with CG Hospitality, with both companies expanding their partnership across multiple regions including the Indian Sub-Continent, the Middle East, and the Himalayan region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:44 IST
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), under Tata Group, has opened the Taj Paro Resort & Spa in Bhutan, expanding its hospitality reach within the region.

This addition underscores IHCL's partnership with CG Hospitality, showcasing a strong presence throughout the Indian Sub-Continent and the Middle East.

The collaboration, encompassing luxurious destinations such as Maldives and Dubai, cements Bhutan's status on the global tourism map, offering unmatched hospitality experiences.

