Jammu & Kashmir Honors 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary with Statewide Celebrations

The Jammu and Kashmir Police commemorated the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' on Friday, with Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat at the forefront of the celebrations.

The events, organized at the main PCR in Jammu and Kashmir, kicked off with a collective singing of the iconic song, uniting senior officers and police personnel. Attendees, including the DGP, reaffirmed their commitment to national service, according to a police spokesperson.

Across the region, schools and educational institutions joined in the festivities. At the Government College of Education, a district-level event was held with Higher Education Additional Chief Secretary Shantmanu as the chief guest. The gathering also featured a live broadcast of the Prime Minister's national address, a highlight of the nationwide commemoration.