Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Honors 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary with Statewide Celebrations

The Jammu and Kashmir Police led grand celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the national song, 'Vande Mataram'. Key events included a ceremonial singing, educational institution participation, and the airing of the Prime Minister's national address, with government officials and citizens reaffirming their national duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:24 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Honors 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary with Statewide Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police commemorated the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' on Friday, with Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat at the forefront of the celebrations.

The events, organized at the main PCR in Jammu and Kashmir, kicked off with a collective singing of the iconic song, uniting senior officers and police personnel. Attendees, including the DGP, reaffirmed their commitment to national service, according to a police spokesperson.

Across the region, schools and educational institutions joined in the festivities. At the Government College of Education, a district-level event was held with Higher Education Additional Chief Secretary Shantmanu as the chief guest. The gathering also featured a live broadcast of the Prime Minister's national address, a highlight of the nationwide commemoration.

TRENDING

1
India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

 Global
2
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
3
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
4
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025