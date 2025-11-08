Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: The Life and Times of M R Reghuchandrabal

Senior Congress leader M R Reghuchandrabal passed away at the age of 75. A former excise minister and two-time MLA, he held significant roles in both Kanjiramkulam panchayat and the state assembly. Beyond politics, he engaged in writing and staging dramas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 10:07 IST
Senior Congress leader M R Reghuchandrabal has passed away at the age of 75, following an illness. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital at the time of his death, party sources reported on Saturday.

Reghuchandrabal's political career spanned decades, having served as the president of Kanjiramkulam panchayat and as a two-time MLA representing Kovalam and Parassala constituencies in the years 1980 and 1991.

He held the post of excise minister in K Karunakaran's government from 1991 to 1995. Despite a busy political life, he made time for his passion for arts, writing poems and composing dramas. His personal legacy is continued by his wife and two children.

