Legacy of Leadership: The Life and Times of M R Reghuchandrabal

Senior Congress leader M R Reghuchandrabal has passed away at the age of 75, following an illness. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital at the time of his death, party sources reported on Saturday.

Reghuchandrabal's political career spanned decades, having served as the president of Kanjiramkulam panchayat and as a two-time MLA representing Kovalam and Parassala constituencies in the years 1980 and 1991.

He held the post of excise minister in K Karunakaran's government from 1991 to 1995. Despite a busy political life, he made time for his passion for arts, writing poems and composing dramas. His personal legacy is continued by his wife and two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)