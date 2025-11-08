Shraddha Kapoor lends her voice to Hindi version of 'Zootopia 2'

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor will voice the character of Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Disney's much-awaited animated film ''Zootopia 2''.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film is a sequel to the 2016 ''Zootopia'', which won an Oscar for best animated feature. The upcoming film is set to release in Indian theatres on November 28. ''Dher saara excitement as @shraddhakapoor joins the #Zootopia2 family as the voice of #JudyHopps in Hindi. Come, be a part of this adventurous ride in cinemas November 28!'' read the post on the official Instagram page of Disney India. Kapoor, known for movies such as ''Aashiqui 2'', ''Ek Villain'', ''Stree'' and ''Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'', said she is excited to join the ''Zootopia 2'' family.

''She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi.. bachpan se..,'' she posted on Instagram.

''Zootopia 2'' will see Judy Hopps, a police officer rabbit, and fox Nick Wilde go undercover to pursue Zootopia's new and mysterious reptilian resident Gary De'Snake.

The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across India.

