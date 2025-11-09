Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. YouTube says open to deal with Disney to restore networks in US Google's YouTube said it is open to negotiating a fair deal with Disney to restore the entertainment giant's networks to its YouTube TV pay-TV service, while it accused Disney of misrepresenting facts and seeking higher rates than rivals and its own smaller platforms.

YouTube says open to deal with Disney to restore networks in US

Google's YouTube said it is open to negotiating a fair deal with Disney to restore the entertainment giant's networks to its YouTube TV pay-TV service, while it accused Disney of misrepresenting facts and seeking higher rates than rivals and its own smaller platforms. Disney said on Friday it continues talks with YouTube TV to bring back its networks, heading into "another sports-packed weekend without a deal in place."

Factbox-Leading nominations for 2026 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the music industry's Grammy Awards were announced Friday. Below is a list of nominees in select categories. RECORD OF THE YEAR

