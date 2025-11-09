Left Menu

Sandra Oh to star in 'Fairyheart'

Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor Sandra Oh is all set to be a part of the voice cast of the upcoming animated feature Fairyheart. The feature is also set to star the voices of Tara Strong as Gigi, Emma Ho as Bea and Delia Chambers as Lala.Currently in production, the film is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor Sandra Oh is all set to be a part of the voice cast of the upcoming animated feature ''Fairyheart''. Inspired by Magda Szabo's popular 1965 Hungarian novel, ''Tunder Lala'', Fairyheart is ''the story of Lala, the young prince of mythical Tundarra, who must save humanity from the wrath of the dark wizard Aterpater. Helping him along the way are his friend, Bea, a brave but lonely human girl, and Gigi, the magical capibara unicorn,'' according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline. The ''Killing Eve'' and ''Grey's Anatomy'' star will play Iris. Oh also has some voice acting credits including ''Raya And The Last Dragon'', ''Smurfs'' and ''American Dad!''. The film is helmed by Anita Doron, writer of Oscar nominated 2017 animation ''The Breadwinner'', and co-writer Attila Gigor.

''I'm deeply honoured to have Sandra Oh as Iris. Her vibrancy, emotional precision, and soulful intelligence will breathe a fierce tenderness into 'Fairyheart', illuminating the story with the kind of truth and beauty only she can summon,'' Doron said in a statement. ''We are absolutely thrilled to have Sandra Oh join the cast of 'Fairyheart'! It's a privilege to collaborate with such an exceptionally talented and accomplished performer,'' Paul Lenart, Canadian producer at Storyteller Pictures, added. The feature is also set to star the voices of Tara Strong as Gigi, Emma Ho as Bea and Delia Chambers as Lala.

Currently in production, the film is scheduled for completion in 2028. It is produced by Mythberg Films (Hungary), Storyteller Pictures and Lakeside Animation (Canada), and Traumhaus Studios (Germany).

