'Homebound' team attends film's special screening hosted by Martin Scorsese in New York

The team of Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial ''Homebound'', including the filmmaker, and actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, attended the film's special screening hosted by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese in New York.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the project. South actor Siddharth and filmmaker Mira Nair were also among the attendees.

The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's The New York Times article "Taking Amrit Home", also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.

The makers shared pictures from the screening on Instagram on Saturday night. It featured Ghaywan, Khatter and Jethwa, posing alongside Scorsese.

''A night to remember as the team of #Homebound is surrounded by love at the screening in NYC hosted by our executive producer, @martinscorsese,'' read the caption.

Ghaywan wrote ''it is the highest point in my career in cinema'', as he shared pictures alongside Scorsese from the screening.

The filmmaker penned a lengthy note on his X handle. ''Sitting across from him is the highest point in my career in cinema. Mr. Martin Scorsese, the EP on #Homebound hosted a screening and did a QnA with me in NYC! I was obviously nervous and sweating about doing a QnA with the master. Mr. Scorsese saw that in the green room. He narrated a funny anecdote about how he was mistaken by the cops to be the hillside strangler. He did that because he wanted to calm me down without even me being aware of it,'' he said. ''That's the generous selfless master that he is. I don't know what future holds for this film but this right here is the biggest award for me...Thank you for all who came and blessed us for our Oscar campaign. Specially chuffed to have Mira Nair come for our screening.'' Khatter also shared a post on his Instagram handle and called it an ''Absolute DREAM'' in the caption. Jethwa uploaded stories on his Instagram handle from the screening. The official synopsis of the film reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together. ''Homebound'' had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes, where it received a nine-minute-long standing ovation. The film has also been selected as India's official Oscar entry in Best International Feature Film category.

