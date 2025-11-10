Left Menu

Modern Manners: The Politics of Eating with Hands

New York City's first South Asian mayor, Zohran Mamdani, faced ridicule for eating with his hands, which sparked a debate on colonial hierarchies and cultural identity. This incident highlights ongoing stereotypes linking bodily habits to civilization. Mamdani's experience underscores the challenges faced by minority leaders in public life.

Modern Manners: The Politics of Eating with Hands

South Asian mayor Zohran Mamdani, an immigrant's son, faced internet mockery after eating with his hands. This gesture ignited debate over colonial hierarchies and how they continue to influence perceptions of race, culture, and manners. The uproar reflects a historical stereotype that associates hands-based eating with supposed backwardness and antithesis to European 'refinement.'

Mamdani's heritage from Asia and Africa complicates this narrative. Eating with hands is a deeply rooted cultural practice in these regions, linked with intimacy, sensory enjoyment, and community. Yet, as a minority in the U.S., Mamdani maneuvers through cultural expectations while representing his diverse heritage.

Online criticisms echo colonial attitudes lingering within and outside Asia. Conservative Asian-Americans like Vince Dao distanced themselves, claiming cultural superiority by echoing old hierarchies. Mamdani's story underscores the complexity within diaspora communities reconciling traditional identities with Western standards in a post-colonial context.

