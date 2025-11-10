Mohan Bhagwat's Significant Visit: Reflecting on RSS's Centennial Legacy

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to embark on a notable four-day visit to Rajasthan starting on November 13, coinciding with the organization's centenary celebrations. The visit will involve crucial meetings with local workers aimed at furthering the RSS's reach and message.

Dr. Ramesh Agrawal, Rajasthan's regional Sanghchalak, has confirmed that Bhagwat will arrive in Jaipur on November 12, where he plans to participate in a range of engagements including direct interactions with RSS affiliates.

A key highlight of the visit will be Bhagwat's address on 'Contemporary Global Scenario and Integral Humanism' at the SMS Indoor Stadium on November 15, followed by a book launch on November 16 honoring the region's late RSS pracharaks.