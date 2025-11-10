Left Menu

Unearthing the Past: Discovering a 16th Century Inn from the Era of Sher Shah Suri

A 16th-century inn from Sher Shah Suri’s era has been uncovered near the Harappan ruins in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The site reveals features from both Harappan and Sher Shah Suri periods. Excavations have unearthed terracotta figurines, gaming objects, and a significant faience seal, contributing to historical insights.

Lahore | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 16th-century inn from the era of Sher Shah Suri has been uncovered during an archaeological excavation near the Harappan ruins in Pakistan's Punjab province, approximately 220 km from Lahore. According to provincial officials, this discovery sheds light on historical features from both the Harappan and Sher Shah Suri periods.

Located on the southern side of the main Sher Shah Suri Road, the site was used as a resting point for postal convoys during the 1540s. Sher Shah Suri, the Afghan ruler who temporarily overthrew the Mughal Empire, constructed this inn as part of his infrastructure development initiatives.

Excavation efforts have brought to light terracotta figurines, gaming objects, fragments of bangles, wheels, toy carts, and a significant faience seal. The Punjab Tourism Secretary disclosed that PKR 800 million has been allocated for the excavation of four sites, with findings set to be preserved for educational and research purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

