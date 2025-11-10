Left Menu

Bollywood Bids Adieu to the Melodious Icon, Sulakshana Pandit

The film industry gathered in Mumbai to pay respects to the late singer Sulakshana Pandit, who passed away at 71. A prayer meet at the ISKCON Temple was attended by notable personalities including actors Jeetendra and Jackie Shroff, and singers Udit Narayan and Javed Ali, honoring her impactful musical legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:33 IST
Veteran singer Sulakshana Pandit's prayer meet (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Members of the film industry congregated at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai, on Monday afternoon to honor the memory of the veteran playback singer, Sulakshana Pandit. Esteemed personalities like actors Jeetendra, Anupam Kher, and legendary singer Nitin Mukesh attended the prayer meet, reiterating the collective sorrow and respect shared by all present.

Joining the mourners were veteran actress Poonam Dhillon and celebrated singers Udit Narayan and Javed Ali, who paid homage to Sulakshana Pandit while offering condolences to the grieving family. Renowned for her melodious voice, Pandit passed away at the age of 71 after battling a prolonged illness, as confirmed by her family.

Sulakshana Pandit, the sister of popular composers Jatin-Lalit and actress Vijayta Pandit, left an indelible mark on the music industry. She is fondly remembered for hits like 'Bekrar Dil Tu Gaye Ja' and 'Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein'. Her remarkable contributions were recognized with a Filmfare Award in 1976 for 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

