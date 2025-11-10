Left Menu

Heritage Clash: The Battle for Benin City's Cultural Treasures

Protesters disrupted the soft launch of the Museum of West African Arts in Benin City, citing cultural heritage violations. The museum was to house repatriated Benin Bronzes. Disputes with traditional ruler Oba Ewuare II led to shelving erstwhile plans. Activities were suspended pending clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:12 IST
Heritage Clash: The Battle for Benin City's Cultural Treasures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a dramatic turn of events in Nigeria, protesters interrupted a preliminary event at the upcoming state-supported Museum of West African Arts in Benin City, citing violations of cultural heritage under the city's traditional ruler.

Footage on social media captures the intense scene as young activists stormed the venue, chanting support for the Oba of Benin and prompting guests to be moved to safety. The museum, slated to officially open soon, faced backlash for its plans to showcase repatriated Benin Bronzes, artifacts once looted by British forces.

Amidst ongoing disputes with the Oba, those plans have been shelved. The museum has ceased activities, awaiting resolution on whether it will proceed with its scheduled opening. Despite its private ownership by MOWAA trust, the museum's establishment was a collaboration involving state and international entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims

Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims

 India
2
Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic Amid High Alert

Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic Amid High Alert

 India
3
Hungary's Strategic Shift: Securing US Financial Shield Amid EU Tensions

Hungary's Strategic Shift: Securing US Financial Shield Amid EU Tensions

 Global
4
Eight dead in blast near Red Fort, 24 persons injured: Officials.

Eight dead in blast near Red Fort, 24 persons injured: Officials.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025