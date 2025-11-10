Heritage Clash: The Battle for Benin City's Cultural Treasures

In a dramatic turn of events in Nigeria, protesters interrupted a preliminary event at the upcoming state-supported Museum of West African Arts in Benin City, citing violations of cultural heritage under the city's traditional ruler.

Footage on social media captures the intense scene as young activists stormed the venue, chanting support for the Oba of Benin and prompting guests to be moved to safety. The museum, slated to officially open soon, faced backlash for its plans to showcase repatriated Benin Bronzes, artifacts once looted by British forces.

Amidst ongoing disputes with the Oba, those plans have been shelved. The museum has ceased activities, awaiting resolution on whether it will proceed with its scheduled opening. Despite its private ownership by MOWAA trust, the museum's establishment was a collaboration involving state and international entities.

